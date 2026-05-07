About 90 firms including Bharat Forge report Q4 earnings today
Big day for earnings: about 90 companies, including Bharat Forge, Britannia, Dabur India, and MRF, are set to reveal their fourth-quarter results today (May 7).
This comes right after the stock market's strong rally yesterday, with the Sensex jumping nearly 941 points and the Nifty closing up by 298 points.
Q4 outlook: Bharat Forge, Britannia, Dabur
Bharat Forge is expected to post a solid 9% profit and revenue growth thanks to strong truck and defense sales plus good US exports.
Britannia could see an 11.5% revenue bump and around 7% volume growth as it regains market share.
Dabur's main business might grow between 6% and 8%, helped by a low base last year and some recovery.
Analysts say Bharat Forge may see slight margin improvements, while Dabur's consolidated EBITDA margin is expected to contract 20 bps YoY, a good sign for these big players in a changing market.