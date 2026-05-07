About 90 firms including Bharat Forge report Q4 earnings today

Q4 outlook: Bharat Forge, Britannia, Dabur

Bharat Forge is expected to post a solid 9% profit and revenue growth thanks to strong truck and defense sales plus good US exports.

Britannia could see an 11.5% revenue bump and around 7% volume growth as it regains market share.

Dabur's main business might grow between 6% and 8%, helped by a low base last year and some recovery.

Analysts say Bharat Forge may see slight margin improvements, while Dabur's consolidated EBITDA margin is expected to contract 20 bps YoY, a good sign for these big players in a changing market.