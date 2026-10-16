ABSL launches 1st retail FoFs at GIFT City IFSC
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) just launched two retail fund of funds at GIFT City: the ABSL Emerging Market Equity Fund and the ABSL India Growth Fund.
These are their first retail schemes in this financial hub, giving investors a way to tap into both Indian and global equity markets.
ABSL funds eligibility and $500 minimum
The Emerging Market Equity Fund is open to eligible resident Indian investors (via LRS) and eligible Indian corporates (via OPI), aiming for long-term growth by investing in funds focused on emerging markets.
The India Growth Fund is designed for eligible nonresident Indians and foreign investors who want a piece of Indian equities.
Both funds start at $500, with additional investments from $100; just make sure to check all scheme details before jumping in.