Abu Dhabi court orders crypto asset freezes after Binance theft
Big crypto news: An Abu Dhabi court ordered several major cryptocurrency companies to freeze digital assets worth billions of dollars as part of efforts to recover some of the $6.3 billion in tokens stolen from Binance wallets on October 29, 2026, with 18 companies, including Circle and World Liberty Financial, ordered to keep those tokens locked down.
The heist, reportedly linked to North Korea, went down on October 29, 2026.
Binance seeks recovery, Tether freezes $1.5B
Binance says it is committed to getting the stolen money back, and while the 18 companies are not in trouble themselves, they play a big role in stopping any movement of the funds.
Tether has already frozen $1.5 billion worth on its end and is working with Binance for a safe return.
Legal teams are involved too, and a follow-up hearing on December 1 will decide what happens next with all that frozen crypto.