Abu Dhabi's ADNOC partners with OpenAI and G42 at ADIPEC
Business
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC just became the first energy company to team up with OpenAI, alongside AI firm G42.
Announced at the ADIPEC conference, this partnership aims to use advanced AI technology to make energy operations smarter and more efficient.
Sam Altman: AI could aid energy
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI could help tackle tough challenges in the energy world. The move also marks a growing connection between OpenAI and the UAE, including plans for a massive new data center.
Meanwhile, global tensions are shaking up oil markets; some US firms skipped the conference over security worries, but others like BP and Eni stayed engaged, showing how fast things are changing in this space.