Abu Dhabi's MGX seeks $25B to supercharge AI investments Business Aug 05, 2025

MGX, an investment firm from Abu Dhabi, is looking to raise a massive $25 billion to ramp up its bets on artificial intelligence.

They're talking with investors around the world, while local giants Mubadala and G42 are set to stay as main backers.

The move signals just how serious Abu Dhabi is about becoming a big player in the global AI scene.