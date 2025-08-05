Next Article
Abu Dhabi's MGX seeks $25B to supercharge AI investments
MGX, an investment firm from Abu Dhabi, is looking to raise a massive $25 billion to ramp up its bets on artificial intelligence.
They're talking with investors around the world, while local giants Mubadala and G42 are set to stay as main backers.
The move signals just how serious Abu Dhabi is about becoming a big player in the global AI scene.
Mistral talks could be a game-changer for MGX
MGX already has stakes in major AI companies like OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI.
Now, they're reportedly chatting with French startup Mistral about a possible $1 billion investment—potentially boosting Mistral's value to $10 billion.
While nothing's final yet, MGX clearly wants to be at the center of the next wave of tech innovation.