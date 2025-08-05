Fund backed by SpaceX, Palantir employees raises $45 million Business Aug 05, 2025

A new venture capital firm, Forward Deployed Venture Capital (FDVC), just raised $45 million to back startups building the next wave of defense, security, and industrial tech.

The fund is powered by 150 current and former employees from big names like Palantir Technologies Inc., SpaceX, Anduril Industries Inc., plus support from Bain Capital Ventures.