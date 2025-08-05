Next Article
US refuses to discuss tariffs on India's request
The US has refused India's request to discuss recent tariffs on steel and aluminum, saying it's a national security issue.
In response, India is standing its ground, saying it might hit back with similar trade measures as allowed by global trade rules.
India can respond with its own tariffs if needed
India's Commerce Minister Jitin Prasada told Parliament that the US isn't following World Trade Organization rules and that India can respond with its own tariffs if needed.
Despite this back-and-forth, both countries are still negotiating a new Bilateral Trade Agreement to boost business while protecting local industries—so there's hope for smoother ties ahead.