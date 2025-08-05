US tariffs on Indian exports: What's the real impact
The US just bumped tariffs up to 25% on big Indian exports like textiles, cut and polished diamonds, tires, metals, and auto parts—a sharp jump from the earlier rates under 11%.
These new tariffs are even higher than what Vietnam and Japan face.
The move is widely seen as pushback against India's crude and defense dealings with Russia.
Tariffs could squeeze India's GDP growth
This could put real pressure on India's economy—GDP growth forecasts for 2026 have already been trimmed.
Sectors like textiles and apparel, which rely heavily on US buyers, might see profits squeezed.
While most pharma products are safe for now, any expansion of tariffs could hurt their earnings too.
Some diamond exporters may start shipping through places like Dubai to dodge these extra costs.
For young professionals or anyone eyeing export-driven careers, this shift is worth watching.