SAP's new Bengaluru campus to host 15,000 professionals by 2028
SAP Labs India just opened a massive 41-acre campus in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, putting down €194 million (over ₹1,700 crore) for the project.
Inaugurated on August 5 by Karnataka's Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah, this is SAP's second big base in the city—a clear nod to how important Bengaluru is for their tech game.
The site already has 3,200 people working there and plans to grow that number to 4,500 soon.
SAP Labs India is actively hiring
The campus will keep expanding through 2028 and eventually fit up to 15,000 professionals.
SAP Labs India is actively hiring—especially fresh grads with solid tech skills—to help drive their "AI first" vision.
As Managing Director Sindhu Gangadharan put it, they're all-in on fueling India's digital growth and tapping into Bengaluru's buzzing tech scene.