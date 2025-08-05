SAP's new Bengaluru campus to host 15,000 professionals by 2028 Business Aug 05, 2025

SAP Labs India just opened a massive 41-acre campus in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, putting down €194 million (over ₹1,700 crore) for the project.

Inaugurated on August 5 by Karnataka's Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah, this is SAP's second big base in the city—a clear nod to how important Bengaluru is for their tech game.

The site already has 3,200 people working there and plans to grow that number to 4,500 soon.