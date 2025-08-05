Ather Energy's stock jumps 16% despite ₹178 crore loss Business Aug 05, 2025

Ather Energy's stock shot up 16% on Monday, surprising many since the company posted a ₹178 crore loss for the June quarter. Still, that's better than last quarter's ₹234 crore loss.

Revenue looked strong too—up 79% from last year to ₹645 crore, though it dipped slightly compared to March.