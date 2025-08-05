Next Article
Ather Energy's stock jumps 16% despite ₹178 crore loss
Ather Energy's stock shot up 16% on Monday, surprising many since the company posted a ₹178 crore loss for the June quarter. Still, that's better than last quarter's ₹234 crore loss.
Revenue looked strong too—up 79% from last year to ₹645 crore, though it dipped slightly compared to March.
Brokerages optimistic about EV market potential
Ather managed to narrow its EBITDA loss to ₹134 crore, helped by an increase in other income.
This progress has boosted investor confidence, with big brokerages like Nomura and HSBC giving "buy" ratings thanks to rising electric scooter sales and optimism about India's EV market.