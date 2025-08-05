Aditya Birla Capital hits fresh high post strong Q1 results

ABCL's lending business grew fast—its loan book rose 30% year-on-year to ₹1.66 lakh crore, with housing finance disbursements up a massive 76%. Asset management saw mutual fund assets grow by 14%, and life insurance premiums jumped 23%. Even health insurance had a strong quarter, with premiums up 30% and market share rising to 14.5%.

Why it matters?

If you're tracking big moves in finance or investing, ABCL's results show how strong performance across lending and insurance can really boost profits—and investor confidence.

The company's steady growth across all its segments signals momentum that young investors might want to watch.