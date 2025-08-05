Next Article
Godrej Properties sets ambitious ₹32,500cr sales target for FY26
Godrej Properties is aiming high, targeting ₹32,500 crore in home sales and ₹21,000 crore in collections by March 2026—even after a slow start this year.
Despite an 18% dip in first-quarter numbers due to delayed launches, the company feels confident thanks to steady demand and a packed launch schedule.
Major projects on the horizon
Get ready for some major projects: think a Japanese-themed residential spot on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road and big new developments in Noida and Greater Noida.
Godrej is also stepping into large-scale retail for the first time.
With recent land buys worth ₹11,400 crore across Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai suburbs—and strong financial backing—the company's growth plans are looking pretty solid.