Godrej Properties sets ambitious ₹32,500cr sales target for FY26

Major projects on the horizon

Get ready for some major projects: think a Japanese-themed residential spot on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road and big new developments in Noida and Greater Noida.

Godrej is also stepping into large-scale retail for the first time.

With recent land buys worth ₹11,400 crore across Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai suburbs—and strong financial backing—the company's growth plans are looking pretty solid.