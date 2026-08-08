Abyro Capital and T-Hub launch Beacon space accelerator in India

Abyro Capital just teamed up with T-Hub to launch Beacon, a new accelerator program for early-stage space tech startups in India.

With the country's space economy expected to jump from $8.4 billion to $44 billion by 2033, Beacon is all about helping founders turn bold ideas into real businesses.

Five chosen startups will each get $500,000 and join an eight-week program packed with mentorship from top space scientists and industry leaders.