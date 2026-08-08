Abyro Capital and T-Hub launch Beacon space accelerator in India
Abyro Capital just teamed up with T-Hub to launch Beacon, a new accelerator program for early-stage space tech startups in India.
With the country's space economy expected to jump from $8.4 billion to $44 billion by 2033, Beacon is all about helping founders turn bold ideas into real businesses.
Five chosen startups will each get $500,000 and join an eight-week program packed with mentorship from top space scientists and industry leaders.
Beacon provides validation and T-Hub access
The accelerator covers everything from technical validation and product showcases to customer connections and fundraising tips.
Startups also get access to T-Hub's innovation platform, community, and investor network.
As Abyro Capital founder and managing partner Vamsi Kora puts it, Beacon is here to back entrepreneurs, strengthen India's innovation ecosystem, and help create the next generation of globally relevant spacetech companies.