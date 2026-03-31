AC and refrigerator prices rising up to 10% this summer

Polypropylene and aluminum costs surge

It all comes down to rising costs for key materials. Polypropylene, used in washing machines, is up 14%, and aluminum has jumped 6% to 7%.

Intex is also increasing prices, and companies are leaning on financing schemes such as zero-interest EMIs to help maintain affordability.

While premium models should stay popular, entry-level appliances might see slower sales as people rethink their spending.