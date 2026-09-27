ACs, TVs and washing machines to become costlier from October
What's the story
Leading manufacturers of appliances and consumer electronics are likely to raise prices of air conditioners (ACs), LED TVs, washing machines, and other products by up to 8%. The hike will come into effect from October 1. The price increase is being attributed to rising input costs due to soaring metal prices such as copper and steel, crude derivatives as well as currency exchange volatility amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Market impact
Third price hike in 2026
This will be the third price hike in 2026, as manufacturers cite sustained inflation in key inputs such as copper, aluminum, steel, and crude oil derivatives.
Higher freight costs have also contributed to the need for further price revisions.
AC prices are likely to rise by 5-8%. Some companies are also increasing prices of washing machines, refrigerators, and LED TVs by 3-4%.
Company reactions
Price hikes across categories
Companies such as Blue Star, Godrej Appliance, Haier, Daikin and Super Plastronics have already announced or confirmed price hikes of 4-10% across categories.
However, Panasonic is still evaluating the situation before deciding on any increase.
LG and Bosch Home Comfort have also increased AC prices by around 5%.
Blue Star's MD B Thiagarajan said this is the third price hike undertaken by his company this year due to rising commodity costs.
Festive season
Impact on demand during festive season
The price hike comes ahead of the peak festive season, with some companies fearing it could affect demand.
However, others believe that the impact will be limited as dealers and distributors have already stocked inventory bought at older prices via pre-buying schemes in August and September.
Godrej's Kamal Nandi said another industry-wide round of price increases has become 'inevitable' after commodity prices rose 8-10% since the last revision.