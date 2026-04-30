ACC reports 68% March quarter net profit fall to 238cr

ACC posts record volumes, declares dividend

Despite the dip, ACC actually sold more cement than ever: sales volumes rose 8% to a record 11.9 million metric tons.

ACC declared a ₹7.50 per share dividend and fixed June 12 as the record date.

The company's also ramping up capacity through expansion at Salai Banwa (UP) and Kalamboli (Maharashtra), adding 3.4 mtpa in the June quarter, and its merger with Ambuja Cement is expected to be completed this fiscal, pending approvals.