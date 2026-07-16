ACCA and CA ANZ report: 93% distrust AI-generated finance insights

Turns out, there are some big hurdles: 42% blame poor data quality and another 42% point to a lack of skills.

Mixing data from different places is also tricky for many (40%).

Most respondents (72%) admit they have only basic or no generative AI skills at all, but the good news is, about 41% are trying to upskill on their own.

ACCA CEO Helen Brand said, "CFOs and finance teams need to lead in the responsible adoption of AI across organizations, ensuring robust training and governance is in place."