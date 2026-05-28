ACCA survey finds 81% of Indian employees will seek raises

Only 29% of Indian workers satisfied

Only 29% of Indian workers feel satisfied with their current pay (lower than the global average), so it's no surprise Millennials lead the pack: 90% plan to ask for more, followed by Gen Z and Gen X.

Most aren't shy about what they want either: nearly seven out of 10 expect raises over 10%, with Gen X especially hoping for double-digit increases as inflation and household expenses keep climbing.