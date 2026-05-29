ACCC sues Amazon Australia over 'Unicorn' backpacks missing safety labels
Amazon Australia is facing a lawsuit from the country's top consumer watchdog, the ACCC, for selling "Unicorn Toddler Backpacks" that did not have required safety warning labels.
These backpacks come with a detachable light-up plush toy containing button batteries, a big safety risk for young kids.
The ACCC says 41 were sold to Australian customers, and another 267 were sitting in Amazon warehouses as of late 2022.
Button batteries dangerous if swallowed
Button batteries are dangerous if swallowed, especially for children.
The ACCC, Catriona Lowe, pointed out that Amazon has to follow the same strict product safety rules as everyone else in Australia.
Amazon responded by saying it does have systems to keep products safe and is considering the case filed by the ACCC.
This is the first time the ACCC has taken an online marketplace like Amazon to Federal Court over mandatory product safety laws.