ACCC sues Amazon Australia over 'Unicorn' backpacks missing safety labels

Button batteries dangerous if swallowed

Button batteries are dangerous if swallowed, especially for children.

The ACCC, Catriona Lowe, pointed out that Amazon has to follow the same strict product safety rules as everyone else in Australia.

Amazon responded by saying it does have systems to keep products safe and is considering the case filed by the ACCC.

This is the first time the ACCC has taken an online marketplace like Amazon to Federal Court over mandatory product safety laws.