Accel and Stellaris Venture Partners lead $6 million raise for Atlas
Business
Singapore-based startup Atlas just raised $6 million, with Accel and Stellaris Venture Partners leading the charge.
The funds will help boost its AI-driven accounting platform, grow its partner network, and expand in North America.
Founded in 2025 by Arpit Maheshwari and Jagmal Singh, Atlas lets firms scale up without hiring more people.
Atlas AI tools boost productivity fivefold
Atlas is rolling out AI tools that work like junior team members, helping accountants handle more work and complex client needs.
Early results show over five times better productivity, pretty impressive for an industry that's lost more than 300,000 US professionals since 2019.
this could really change how smaller accounting firms get things done in a tough market.