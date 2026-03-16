Google's AI fund to support these 5 start-ups in 2026

Venture capital firm Accel and Google 's AI Futures Fund have announced their latest cohort of five start-ups for the 2026 Atoms AI program. The selected companies were chosen from over 4,000 applications and will receive up to $2 million in co-investment along with compute credits worth up to $350,000. This year's batch marks a significant step toward developing innovative solutions in enterprise, voice, and industrial artificial intelligence (AI) .

Diverse list Meet the 5 start-ups in this year's batch The five selected start-ups are K-Dense, Dodge.ai, Persistence Labs, Zingroll, and LevelPlane. K-Dense is working on an AI co-scientist to speed up discoveries in life sciences and chemistry. Dodge.ai plans to introduce autonomous AI agents into ERP systems. Persistence Labs aims at revolutionizing large-scale call center operations with voice AI technology. Zingroll is focused on creating AI-native entertainment and streaming experiences for consumers, while LevelPlane is working on industrial automation for precision-led automotive and aerospace manufacturing.

Program details Atoms AI program and its significance The Atoms program, launched by Accel, is an equity-backed initiative that provides capital, mentorship, and firm-building support to early-stage AI founders. Jonathan Silber, Co-Founder and Director of the Google AI Futures Fund, emphasized the importance of this support. He said with early access to Google's most advanced models and compute power, these start-ups can tackle complex problems more efficiently and responsibly.

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