Google's AI fund to support these 5 start-ups in 2026
What's the story
Venture capital firm Accel and Google's AI Futures Fund have announced their latest cohort of five start-ups for the 2026 Atoms AI program. The selected companies were chosen from over 4,000 applications and will receive up to $2 million in co-investment along with compute credits worth up to $350,000. This year's batch marks a significant step toward developing innovative solutions in enterprise, voice, and industrial artificial intelligence (AI).
Diverse list
Meet the 5 start-ups in this year's batch
The five selected start-ups are K-Dense, Dodge.ai, Persistence Labs, Zingroll, and LevelPlane. K-Dense is working on an AI co-scientist to speed up discoveries in life sciences and chemistry. Dodge.ai plans to introduce autonomous AI agents into ERP systems. Persistence Labs aims at revolutionizing large-scale call center operations with voice AI technology. Zingroll is focused on creating AI-native entertainment and streaming experiences for consumers, while LevelPlane is working on industrial automation for precision-led automotive and aerospace manufacturing.
Program details
Atoms AI program and its significance
The Atoms program, launched by Accel, is an equity-backed initiative that provides capital, mentorship, and firm-building support to early-stage AI founders. Jonathan Silber, Co-Founder and Director of the Google AI Futures Fund, emphasized the importance of this support. He said with early access to Google's most advanced models and compute power, these start-ups can tackle complex problems more efficiently and responsibly.
Global support
About the AI Futures Fund and its impact
The AI Futures Fund is dedicated to supporting cutting-edge AI start-ups worldwide. It combines capital with an early access to technology, infrastructure, and mentorship from Google and DeepMind teams. This year, the program received nearly four times as many applications as previous batches, indicating growing interest in enterprise applications of AI.