Accel India's Subrata Mitra says AI competition: companies not countries
Business
India's AI scene is heating up, but according to Accel India's Subrata Mitra, it's not a country-versus-country race: it's about which companies can actually solve real problems and scale their ideas.
His take comes just as the US cracked down on Anthropic's Fable 5 model, sparking talk about India needing its own strong AI game.
India deep tech raised $1.23 billion
Deep-tech startups in India pulled in $1.23 billion recently, and Accel is fueling this with a fresh $650 million fund launched last year.
They're backing cool tech like drones (Unmannd) and electric air taxis (Sarla Aviation), showing how global investment is helping Indian innovation go bigger and bolder.