Accel India's Subrata Mitra says AI competition: companies not countries Business Jun 26, 2026

India's AI scene is heating up, but according to Accel India's Subrata Mitra, it's not a country-versus-country race: it's about which companies can actually solve real problems and scale their ideas.

His take comes just as the US cracked down on Anthropic's Fable 5 model, sparking talk about India needing its own strong AI game.