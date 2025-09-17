Urban Company IPO: This VC firm turns ₹14cr into ₹390cr

Accel Partners, a prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm known for its early investment in Facebook, has made a whopping ₹390 crore from its investment in Urban Company. The home services platform debuted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today at a premium of 57.52% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹103 per share. Accel had invested about ₹14.3 crore in Urban Company over a decade ago at an average price of ₹3.77 per share.

Investment details Accel's stake now worth over ₹1,500 crore Accel had invested a total of ₹55 crore in Urban Company, acquiring 14.56 crore shares. At the current IPO valuations, the firm's stake is just over ₹1,500 crore. Even after cashing out a chunk worth ₹390 crore, it will still be sitting on shares valued at over ₹1,100 crore. This windfall adds to Accel's track record of high-profile exits, including an early investment in Facebook that turned into an 800-fold return by the time the company went public in 2012.

IPO success Urban Company's stellar financial performance Urban Company's IPO was heavily oversubscribed over three days, with the issue subscribed 103.6 times. The majority of the bids came from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors. The company's recent financial performance has also been impressive, with a net profit of ₹240 crore in FY25, compared to a loss of ₹93 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 36% to ₹1,261 crore during this period.