Why MakeMyTrip and Zomato have joined forces in India

In a major development, travel giant MakeMyTrip has partnered with food-tech leader Zomato to offer on-seat meal delivery for train passengers. The new service, called 'Food on Train,' will allow travelers to order from over 40,000 restaurants listed on Zomato across more than 130 stations in India. The collaboration comes as part of an effort to meet the growing demand for quality meals during train journeys.

Service details Meals delivered at most convenient point of journey The 'Food on Train' service covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. It uses MakeMyTrip's 'Live Train Status' feature to time deliveries accurately. This way, meals are delivered at the most convenient point of a traveler's journey. The move comes in response to a growing demand for on-train food services. Indian Railways's e-catering services currently serve more than 90,000 passengers daily in FY 2024-25, a whopping 66% year-on-year increase.

Marketing strategy Diwali offers for travelers MakeMyTrip has already seen positive responses to the soft launch of this service and plans targeted campaigns to raise awareness. To celebrate Diwali, travelers booking tickets through the platform will also get a free coupon for Zomato food orders during their journey. "With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience," said Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer (Flights, GCC, Corporate Travel) at MakeMyTrip.