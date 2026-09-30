Accelelevation and selling shareholders raised $540 million, reflecting AI demand
Business
Accelevation, a Miamisburg, Ohio-based data center infrastructure firm, and selling shareholders raised $540 million in its IPO on Tuesday, even though the share price landed a bit lower than expected.
Despite shaky markets and higher interest rates making investors picky, this move highlights how much demand there is for tech powering AI.
Accelevation reached $447.8 million revenue in 2025
Started in 2017 by Michael and Shawn Rubiera, Accelevation went from a modest manufacturing shop to $447.8 million in revenue in 2025.
After being acquired by Olympus Partners last year, they're now set to hit Nasdaq as ACCV on September 30.
Their successful listing could signal that investors are still hungry for AI-focused companies, even when the market's unpredictable.