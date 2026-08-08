Accenture allows carryover of vacation days to boost Q4 sales

Accenture is letting employees carry forward unused vacation days into the next fiscal year, a temporary move starting September 1, 2026.

The idea is to keep more people working as the company tries to push up sales before its fiscal year wraps on August 31.

CEO Julie Sweet put it simply in a memo: "Our shareholders are counting on us to deliver a strong quarter in Q4, everyone can contribute," and "This means we all need to find more ways to serve clients that create more revenue in the quarter and to originate more sales (small, large, mega) to finish strong."