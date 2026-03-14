Accenture boosts entry-level hiring despite AI job disruption fears

Accenture , a global consulting giant, is increasing its entry-level hiring across the world this year. The move comes despite concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace junior roles. Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, said college graduates are better suited for an AI-driven workplace as they are already familiar with the technology.

Hiring approach More entry-level jobs this year than last year Speaking on the Rapid Response podcast, Sweet said, "Accenture is hiring globally in all our major markets, more entry-level jobs this year than we did last year." She stressed that recent college graduates are more AI-fluent than those who have been in the industry for a few years as they use it every day.

Workforce transformation Shift toward AI doesn't mean job cuts Sweet also clarified that the shift toward AI doesn't mean eliminating jobs at Accenture. Instead, the company is redesigning roles by removing tasks likely to be automated and emphasizing human-driven skills. She said, "Entry-level jobs are important economically. It's how we create more experienced people." The training for new recruits has also been revamped with a greater focus on communication, strategic thinking, and AI fluency.

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AI integration Transitioning to an AI-first company The hiring push comes as Accenture transitions into an AI-first company. Sweet said this shift is difficult because it requires leaders, not just engineers, to understand how AI changes work. She stressed the importance of "Leader learning" in this process and emphasized that an "AI-first" approach means questioning if a task could be done by AI instead of sticking to old methods.

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