Accenture expands AI and data team to nearly 110,000 people
Accenture just boosted its AI and data team from 40,000 to nearly 110,000 people, a huge leap showing how serious they are about tech.
CEO Julie Sweet shared that these AI upgrades are making work smoother, even though clients are spending cautiously.
As she put it, "We're not waiting for a meaningful tailwind," highlighting their go-getter attitude.
Accenture targets $100 billion in revenue
Accenture is looking to move closer to the $100 billion revenue mark over the next three years and is aiming for growth into fiscal year 2029 — specifically: mid-single-digit growth in fiscal years 2027 and 2028, stepping up to high-single-digit growth starting in fiscal year 2029 (the company reported $74.2 billion for the fiscal year ended August 2026).
They're also launching "Accenture Edge" to help midsize companies modernize with Microsoft's tools, and have budgeted around $8 billion for acquisitions for the coming year (as of October 2026) to keep strengthening their business.