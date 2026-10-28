Accenture finds falling AI token prices may not cut costs
AI tokens might get cheaper, but that doesn't mean companies will spend less.
Accenture Research says AI token usage could rise by 78% over the next two years, even with a 19% price drop.
So, while it sounds like good news for budgets, higher usage could wipe out any savings.
The big takeaway: businesses should focus on the total cost of using AI, not just lower prices.
Only 35% measure AI value
35% of organizations can actually measure how much value they get from their AI spending.
If token prices fall by 25% or more, 42% of companies would let more employees use AI tools and 35% would try out applications that used to be too pricey.
Plus, 60% of executives plan to use time saved by AI for bigger-picture projects, so managing both tech and people well is key to getting real value.