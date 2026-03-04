Accenture is buying Speedtest app for $1.2 billion

The deal is expected to close soon

Ookla isn't just about internet speed tests; its platform runs over 250 million tests every month and tracks more than 1,000 performance details.

Last year alone, Ookla pulled in $231 million in revenue.

Accenture's CEO Julie Sweet says modern networks are "business-critical," especially as AI grows, so measuring performance is key to keeping things smooth and secure.

