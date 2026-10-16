Accenture limits most employees to $29 monthly for Anthropic's Claude
Business
Accenture is now limiting most employees to $29 a month for using Anthropic's Claude Enterprise AI, after some racked up bills over $1,000.
The change, which kicked in October 1, 2026, is all about keeping company AI costs under control.
Accenture mandates WBS, AI team grows
Anyone needing more than the $29 limit has to provide a Work Breakdown Structure, or WBS, identifying the project or team that will fund the remaining usage.
Even with these new rules, Accenture's still going big on AI: its team working with AI and data has jumped from 40,000 to nearly 110,000 people.
CEO Julie Sweet says, "We're absorbing AI efficiencies in our business."