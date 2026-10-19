Accenture Q4FY26 results lift Indian IT stocks and spending outlook
Indian IT giants like TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Wipro saw their shares jump after Accenture's strong Q4FY26 results.
TCS climbed over 11%; Tech Mahindra shot up 18%, with HCL Tech and Wipro not far behind.
The big takeaway? There's more money going into IT right now, not just for AI, but across the board.
Accenture outlook boosts Indian IT demand
Accenture's upbeat outlook for next year has investors excited about Indian IT companies.
As Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, put it, Accenture expects steady or even better spending on consulting and managed services; good news for firms like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro.
Plus, advances in AI cloud tech are opening new doors.
Infosys also got a boost (up nearly 9.5%) ahead of its own quarterly results this week, as hopes run high across the sector.