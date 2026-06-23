Accenture signs 10-year Aparna Technopolis lease worth ₹900cr in Hyderabad
Accenture just locked in a massive 10-year lease for more than one million square feet of office space in Hyderabad's Aparna Technopolis.
The deal covers 21 floors, includes parking for nearly 1,000 vehicles, and comes with a hefty ₹900 crore rental commitment, showing Accenture is serious about expanding in India.
Accenture Hyderabad rent ₹74 per sqft
Office rent starts at ₹74 per square foot, with cafeteria space at ₹37 per square foot, and payments kick off from December 2026 in two phases, with the first phase becoming rent-bearing from December 2026, and the second phase from February 2027.
This move follows its recent Pune expansion and highlights how Hyderabad is becoming a hotspot for global companies thanks to its modern offices, cost benefits, and big campus layouts, right up there with Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai.