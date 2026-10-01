Accenture stock surges 20% to $220 after Q4 beats expectations
Accenture's stock shot up 20% in premarket trading, landing at $220 after the company posted impressive fourth-quarter numbers and shared a confident outlook for fiscal year 2027.
They beat earnings expectations with $3.29 a share, and revenue rose 6.3% to $18.7 billion, well above forecasts.
Accenture, Anthropic expect $1B AI investments
Consulting revenue reached $9.28 billion, with its tech segment growing 11%. Bookings climbed to $22.2 billion, showing clients still want what Accenture offers even in uncertain times.
For fiscal year 2027, Accenture expects revenue growth of 3% to 6% in local currency and expects to return at least $9.5 billion in cash to shareholders in its 2027 fiscal year.
Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said the company was investing big in AI, including a new partnership with Anthropic and Anthropic and Accenture each expect to invest at least $1 billion over the next five years in the effort.