Accenture to cut workers not moving into AI-focused roles
Accenture is shaking things up to keep pace with the AI boom.
CEO Julie Sweet shared on Thursday, September 25, 2025, that workers who can't move into AI-focused roles will be let go.
The company's aiming to boost its services and help employees upskill, but those unable to make the switch will be impacted.
$615 million spent on restructuring so far
Accenture's "compressed timeline" for this overhaul means changes are happening quickly.
CFO Angie Park explained it's all about matching skills with business needs.
The company has already spent $615 million on restructuring—including $344 million in severance cost—and expects total charges to hit $865 million by November 2025.
Their workforce has dropped from 791,000 to 779,000 over the past three months, with more cuts likely as Accenture focuses on big transformation projects and trims non-core assets.