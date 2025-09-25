India considers allowing Amazon to buy products for export

What does this mean for small businesses and startups?

Right now, India's e-commerce exports are around $4-5 billion a year—but with new export hubs coming in 2025 and these relaxed rules, that number is expected to increase rapidly.

This move aims to help small and medium businesses handle tricky stuff like customs and logistics through special export entities.

It could open up big opportunities for young entrepreneurs and startups looking to go global—while also trying to balance growth with support for local retailers at home.