India considers allowing Amazon to buy products for export
India is thinking about loosening FDI rules so e-commerce giants like Amazon can buy products straight from Indian sellers for export, instead of just acting as a marketplace.
The idea, drafted by the DGFT, is meant to make life easier for small businesses that want to sell globally.
If approved by the cabinet, it'll be tested with a few companies before rolling out more widely.
What does this mean for small businesses and startups?
Right now, India's e-commerce exports are around $4-5 billion a year—but with new export hubs coming in 2025 and these relaxed rules, that number is expected to increase rapidly.
This move aims to help small and medium businesses handle tricky stuff like customs and logistics through special export entities.
It could open up big opportunities for young entrepreneurs and startups looking to go global—while also trying to balance growth with support for local retailers at home.