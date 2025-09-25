Next Article
Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs from China to India
Citigroup has moved about 1,000 tech jobs from China to its support centers in India over the past few months as part of a global restructuring this year.
While the bank hasn't made a big public announcement, the transition happened over the past few months and follows earlier plans to cut thousands of roles in China.
India is becoming a key player in Citigroup's global operations
India is quickly becoming a major hub for Citigroup, with 33,000 employees working across cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune.
The bank's Global Capability Centers there—part of a $64 billion market—now play a significant role in Citigroup's worldwide operations.
This shift also lines up with recent changes in US visa policy and shows how important India is getting in global banking.