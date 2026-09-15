Accenture to pay $25M to settle DEI probe in US

The Donald Trump administration has targeted DEI practices in both public and private organizations.

The White House views these practices as anti-merit and discriminatory against white people and men.

Despite the allegations, Accenture maintains that it complied with applicable laws and that the resolution agreement does not constitute an admission of liability.

"We have cooperated with the government's review," an Accenture spokesperson said, adding they are happy to put this matter behind them to avoid prolonged litigation costs.