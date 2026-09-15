Accenture to pay $25M to settle DEI probe in US
What's the story
Accenture, an IT consulting firm, has agreed to pay $25 million to the US government. The settlement comes after allegations of discrimination practices related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The settlement agreement was made public and signed by both the US Department of Justice and Accenture. It includes civil penalties and interest on the settlement amount at a rate of 4% per annum from September 9, 2026.
Allegations
Trump administration's stance on DEI practices
The Donald Trump administration has targeted DEI practices in both public and private organizations.
The White House views these practices as anti-merit and discriminatory against white people and men.
Despite the allegations, Accenture maintains that it complied with applicable laws and that the resolution agreement does not constitute an admission of liability.
"We have cooperated with the government's review," an Accenture spokesperson said, adding they are happy to put this matter behind them to avoid prolonged litigation costs.
Others
Other firms also faced similar probes
The settlement agreement clearly states that Accenture denies having engaged in any form of discrimination.
This comes after the US government alleged that Accenture had considered race and sex when making hiring and promotion decisions to meet demographic goals.
The company is not alone in facing such allegations; other major consulting firms like Deloitte and IBM have also been involved in similar probes.