Accenture to seek majority stake in ANSR with about $350 million
Business
Accenture is looking to boost its stake in Bengaluru-based ANSR, a company that helps global firms set up their India offices.
Already owning 23%, Accenture now aims for over 50% ownership by investing about $350 million, putting ANSR's value close to $1 billion.
ANSR helped launch 210+ global centers
ANSR has been on a roll, helping launch over 210 global centers and growing fast since Accenture first invested in 2024.
If this deal happens, it shows Accenture's strong faith in ANSR and signals it is doubling down on the booming GCC solutions market as more companies expand worldwide.