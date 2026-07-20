Accenture unit TalentSprint launches applied generative and agentic AI certification

TalentSprint (part of Accenture) has rolled out a Certification Program in Applied Generative and Agentic AI, currently accepting applications for Batch 7.

It's designed for professionals who want to build next-generation AI systems as businesses shift toward more autonomous workflows.

The course has already earned a solid 4.7 out of 5 rating from learners and mixes hands-on projects with real-world industry training.