Accenture unit TalentSprint launches applied generative and agentic AI certification
TalentSprint (part of Accenture) has rolled out a Certification Program in Applied Generative and Agentic AI, currently accepting applications for Batch 7.
It's designed for professionals who want to build next-generation AI systems as businesses shift toward more autonomous workflows.
The course has already earned a solid 4.7 out of 5 rating from learners and mixes hands-on projects with real-world industry training.
Course covers prompt engineering, AI agents
You'll dive into practical topics like Prompt Engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation, and working with AI agents, using more than 20 tools including LangFlow, N8N, GPT, and Claude.
The curriculum focuses on business logic through low-code frameworks (so you don't need to be a coding pro).
Expect diverse projects like automating customer support or RFP responses, plus master classes from industry experts and career support.
Applications for Batch seven are open now if you're looking to level up your AI game for high-growth roles.