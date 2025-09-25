Accenture's $865 million restructuring plan to boost AI services
Accenture just posted a strong fourth quarter, pulling in $17.6 billion in revenue—more than Wall Street expected. The company credits the jump to growing demand for digital and AI services.
To keep up the momentum, Accenture is rolling out a six-month, $865 million restructuring plan aimed at streamlining roles and investing more in staff training.
Accenture expects $250 million in restructuring costs this November
The plan includes phasing out less-needed jobs while helping employees build new skills.
Accenture expects $250 million in restructuring costs this November on top of $615 million already set aside.
Even with new H-1B visa fees in the US, CEO Julie Sweet pointed out that only about 5% of their US team uses these visas.
Looking ahead, Accenture landed $21.3 billion in new contracts and expects to grow its workforce as business needs evolve through 2026.