Accenture's AI boom drives record bookings

EPS beats expectations

Accenture isn't just making more money: it's also sharing the success.

Diluted EPS beat expectations, and the company returned $2.7 billion to shareholders in the quarter — $1.0 billion in cash dividends (a 10% increase, $1.63 per share) and $1.7 billion in share repurchases.

Even with some clients being cautious about tech spending, Accenture is feeling confident enough to raise its growth targets for 2026.

If you're curious about how AI is changing business (and where the money's flowing), this story is a clear sign of where things are headed.