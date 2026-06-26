Accenture's new Edge targets midsize firms in $240B market
Big IT companies are now paying close attention to midsize businesses, all thanks to the AI boom.
Accenture's new Edge business unit is a good example: it is targeting companies earning $300 million to $5 billion a year, hoping to grab a slice of the $240 billion market as traditional banking deals slow down.
Midsize firms drive $1 million-$50 million deals
Midsize companies are pouring money into AI, cloud tech, and cybersecurity, creating fresh opportunities for IT service providers.
EY India points out there are over 40,000 such businesses worldwide with serious growth potential.
With entry-level deals starting at $1 million to $5 million and big projects can reach $20 million to $50 million or more, competition is heating up; both established giants and rising players like Birlasoft and Zensar want in on the action.