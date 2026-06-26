Accenture's new Edge targets midsize firms in $240B market

Midsize firms drive $1 million-$50 million deals

Midsize companies are pouring money into AI, cloud tech, and cybersecurity, creating fresh opportunities for IT service providers.

EY India points out there are over 40,000 such businesses worldwide with serious growth potential.

With entry-level deals starting at $1 million to $5 million and big projects can reach $20 million to $50 million or more, competition is heating up; both established giants and rising players like Birlasoft and Zensar want in on the action.