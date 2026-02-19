Accenture's new promotion rule: use AI tools or stay put
Accenture just made it official: if you want a promotion, you'll need to actually use their AI tools.
Senior managers were told that regularly adopting these tools is now a must for moving up, and the company is even tracking weekly log-ins to see who's really using them.
AI training has been a massive focus for Accenture
Accenture has already trained more than 550,000 employees on generative AI, aiming for 80,000 true AI specialists by the end of its fiscal year.
All this training—44 million hours so far—has been part of reskilling efforts; a targeted program in its marketing and communications unit improved that unit's external brand value by 25% and reduced manual tasks by nearly one-third.
But here's the catch: while most staff feel more capable and creative thanks to AI, less than half think the training truly prepped them for changes in their jobs.
It's a reminder that learning new tech is one thing; feeling ready for what comes next is another.