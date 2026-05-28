Ace investor Vijay Kedia wants LTCG tax on equities scrapped

Kedia emphasized that long-term shareholders are not speculators but providers of patient risk capital. He said by holding businesses for long periods, investors allow companies to grow, create jobs, innovate and contribute to overall economic growth. He also argued that LTCG tax is unfair as it taxes value creation twice since the government collects various taxes during a company's growth journey.

Tax policy

Differentiate between investing and speculation in tax policy: Kedia

Kedia also advocated for a clear regulatory and tax line between investing and speculation. He said, "Tax policy should clearly distinguish between investment and speculation." He called for explicitly rewarding long-term ownership of productive businesses while differentiating it from short-term trading activity. This is especially important as LTCG tax on listed equities was reintroduced in the Union Budget 2018 after a 14-year gap. Currently, long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% on gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh per financial year.