Acetech E-Commerce's ₹49cr IPO opens today: Key details
Acetech E-Commerce's IPO is open for subscription from today till March 4, aiming to raise ₹48.95 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹106-₹112 each, with retail investors needing to apply for at least two lots (2,400 shares or about ₹2.68 lakh).
Allotment is set for March 5, refunds and share credits by March 6, and listing on NSE Emerge by March 9.
Acetech's business model and financials
Acetech conducts product research and identification, engages in sourcing and procurement, and sells through dropshipping, teleshopping, cross-border sales, and digital channels.
In the first half of FY26, it posted revenue of ₹40.43 crore with a profit after tax margin of over 14%.
The funds raised will go toward marketing, working capital needs, and expansion plans.
IPO details
The IPO is managed by Gretex Corporate Services; Skyline Financial is the registrar.
Out of over 43 lakh shares offered in total, about 2.2 lakh are reserved for market makers.