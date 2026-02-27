Acetech E-Commerce's ₹49cr IPO opens today: Key details Business Feb 27, 2026

Acetech E-Commerce's IPO is open for subscription from today till March 4, aiming to raise ₹48.95 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹106-₹112 each, with retail investors needing to apply for at least two lots (2,400 shares or about ₹2.68 lakh).

Allotment is set for March 5, refunds and share credits by March 6, and listing on NSE Emerge by March 9.