AceVector, the company behind Snapdeal, IPO oversubscribed 4.92X at ₹30-₹32
Business
AceVector, the company behind Snapdeal, Unicommerce, and Stellaro Brands, just wrapped up its IPO and it was a hit, getting oversubscribed 4.92 times.
The bidding ran from September 25 to 29, 2026, with shares priced at ₹30 to ₹32 each.
Non-institutional investors were especially keen, snapping up 8.15X their allotted shares.
Retail interest strong, funds for Snapdeal
Retail investors showed strong interest too (oversubscribed 4.58 times), while big institutions weren't far behind.
The money raised will help Snapdeal ramp up marketing, upgrade tech, and acquisitions.
With earlier anchor investment and improving financials already in place, AceVector looks set to fuel more growth across its brands.