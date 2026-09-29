AceVector, the company behind Snapdeal, IPO oversubscribed 4.92X at ₹30-₹32

AceVector, the company behind Snapdeal, Unicommerce, and Stellaro Brands, just wrapped up its IPO and it was a hit, getting oversubscribed 4.92 times.

The bidding ran from September 25 to 29, 2026, with shares priced at ₹30 to ₹32 each.

Non-institutional investors were especially keen, snapping up 8.15X their allotted shares.