Ackman and Oxman donate nearly $400 million for neuroscience center

The idea came after their daughter Lucy suffered a brain hemorrhage earlier this year.

The idea for the center came from their family's experience with Lucy and their desire to help others facing similar challenges, Ackman shared.

The Ackman Oxman Institute will team up with Mount Sinai and other hospitals.

His Pershing Square Foundation has already bought a huge building for the project, with plans for another gift of similar and potentially greater size that won't be in the form of Pershing Square stock.