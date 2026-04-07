Ackman's Pershing Square offers over €50bn for Universal Music Group

Shareholders get €9.4bn plus 0.77 shares

If approved, UMG would merge with Pershing Square's blank-check company and get listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shareholders stand to get €9.4 billion in cash plus 0.77 shares of the new company for each Universal share, a 78% premium compared with Universal's closing share price on Thursday.

The proposal also brings leadership changes: Michael Ovitz is set to become chair, with two representatives from Pershing Square joining the board, and Sir Lucian Grainge's hefty pay package is up for review.