Acko cuts about 60 employees, Nitin Khanna to be CMO

Acko eyes $300m-$400m IPO by FY27

Since launching in 2016, Acko has raised more than $450 million from backers like Amazon and now serves more than 78 million customers across auto and health insurance.

The company cut its losses to ₹424 crore in fiscal 2025 while boosting revenue to ₹2,836 crore.

Next up? Acko is eyeing a $300 million to $400 million IPO by fiscal 2027, hoping to join the ranks of Meesho and Lenskart on the public market.