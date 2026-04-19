Acko cuts about 60 employees, Nitin Khanna to be CMO
Business
Acko, the digital insurance player, is letting go of about 60 employees, roughly 5% of its team, as it shifts focus to artificial intelligence.
Those affected will stay on until June 2026.
There's also a leadership shakeup: Chief Marketing Officer Ashish Mishra is set to exit, with Nitin Khanna stepping into his shoes.
Acko eyes $300m-$400m IPO by FY27
Since launching in 2016, Acko has raised more than $450 million from backers like Amazon and now serves more than 78 million customers across auto and health insurance.
The company cut its losses to ₹424 crore in fiscal 2025 while boosting revenue to ₹2,836 crore.
Next up? Acko is eyeing a $300 million to $400 million IPO by fiscal 2027, hoping to join the ranks of Meesho and Lenskart on the public market.